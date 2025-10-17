Meghan Markle thrashed over private life as she gets new award

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are called out for their recent accolade.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were awarded ‘Humanitarians of the Year’ awards in NUC last week, do not deserve the respect, says an expert.

Speaking to royal editor Matt Wilkinson, expert Phil Dampier tells The Sun: “It does make me laugh when they get these humanitarian awards.

“I regard a humanitarian as somebody who tries to make peace with people.

He adds: “They can’t even make peace with their own families.”

He continues: “She won’t even see her own father and yet they are held up as these great philanthropists and humanitarians.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.