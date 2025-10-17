 
Geo News

Meghan Markle thrashed over private life as she gets new award

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry do not deserve their recent award, says an expert

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

October 17, 2025

Meghan Markle thrashed over private life as she gets new award
Meghan Markle thrashed over private life as she gets new award 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are called out for their recent accolade.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were awarded ‘Humanitarians of the Year’ awards in NUC last week, do not deserve the respect, says an expert.

Speaking to royal editor Matt Wilkinson, expert Phil Dampier tells The Sun: “It does make me laugh when they get these humanitarian awards.

“I regard a humanitarian as somebody who tries to make peace with people.

He adds: “They can’t even make peace with their own families.”

He continues: “She won’t even see her own father and yet they are held up as these great philanthropists and humanitarians.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Meghan Markle celebrates big 'moment' post Paris Fashion Week success
Meghan Markle celebrates big 'moment' post Paris Fashion Week success
King Charles is demanded answers as Prince Andrew is ‘tainted'
King Charles is demanded answers as Prince Andrew is ‘tainted'
Meghan Markle spills ways she feels one with her fans
Meghan Markle spills ways she feels one with her fans
Kate Middleton is copying Meghan Markle ‘aesthetic,' says expert
Kate Middleton is copying Meghan Markle ‘aesthetic,' says expert
Sarah Ferguson upset Queen Elizabeth II with her ‘gluttony'
Sarah Ferguson upset Queen Elizabeth II with her ‘gluttony'
Prince William will ensure Andrew takes ‘a hard look in mirror'
Prince William will ensure Andrew takes ‘a hard look in mirror'
Prince, Princess of Wales' reaction to Taylor Swift wedding
Prince, Princess of Wales' reaction to Taylor Swift wedding
Prince William recalls becoming a puppy with Taylor Swift: ‘I still donno know why'
Prince William recalls becoming a puppy with Taylor Swift: ‘I still donno know why'