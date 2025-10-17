 
Jennifer Aniston reveals how she learned to ‘listen to her body'

The actress got real about body changes and workouts

By
Web Desk
|

October 17, 2025

Jennifer Aniston admits she’s ‘stronger than ever’ with age
Jennifer Aniston opened up about how aging changed her approach to fitness.

The Friends star told People that she has adopted a smarter mindset for healthy body and her focus on workouts have shifted over the years.

"You have to really honor where your body is, which I've gotten so much better at as I've gotten older," she admitted.

Aniston revealed that she has learned to listen to her body.

There's nothing wrong with giving it what it needs as opposed to making it perform when it doesn't want to," she noted. "There's no problem, no guilt there."

The Good Morning star went on to say, "As I've become more educated about the body over the years, I've been able to become stronger than I'd ever thought."

On how she keep her motivated, Aniston gives herself a pep talk. "I will say to myself, 'You can do anything for 20 minutes.'"

And even by taking simpler steps like just putting on gym clothes.

"Sometimes those workout pants stay on, and I've not gone even close to the gym, but it's okay. It's one step closer to doing it. Then it's just like, oh, this is my cute look for the day," she added.

