Adam Brody, Leighton Meester turn heads at 'Nobody Wants This' season 2 premiere

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody took center stage as they arrived at the premiere of Season 2 of their Netflix show, Nobody Wants This.

The world premiere of the romantic series was held at The Egyptian Theatre on Thursday, October 16, in Hollywood.

Leighton donned a dip-dye gown for the event, while Adam Brody dazzled in a tweed jacket, tan pants, and a burnt-orange sweater layered over a white shirt.

On the red carpet, the couple also posed with their Nobody Wants This co-stars, including Kristen Bell and Timothy Simons.

Recently, in an interview with People magazine, Leighton revealed that her character would "stir up some drama" on the comedy show.

"Obviously, I am a huge fan of the show for many reasons, but I've been so lucky to get to know everybody involved, ... [and they've all] been so kind and welcoming," she told the outlet .

"I was really taken by everybody's kindness and their talent, and how that whole show came together," added the Gossip Girl actor.

For those unversed, the second installment of Nobody Wants This will premiere on Netflix on October 23.