King Charles, Kate Middleton tell Prince William 'enough is enough'

Prince William is reportedly facing mounting pressure from his father King Charles and wife Kate Middleton regarding peace with estranged brother Prince Harry.

The National Examiner, citing sources, has reported the monarch and his beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton tell Prince William “enough is enough” and that peace should start before Christmas.

The close confidant has claimed a “big divide within the Firm” remains, with courtiers urging continued distance.

Plans for a Prince William-Prince Harry reunion would need buy-in from both camps.

Meanwhile, the royal source claims the Prince of Wales is “not totally closed off” to peace, but conditions apply.

The Heat World also reported ‘William is not totally closed off to the idea of making peace with Harry, he knows how much it would mean to his father King Charles and Kate [Middleton], especially with Christmas fast approaching.”

The future king is also aware that ‘ultimately’ every family needs peace and that it does nobody any good at all to be holding onto resentment.

On the other hand, Prince Harry is open to meeting without Meghan Markle.

The Duke also wants boundaries set, a clear agenda, and space to rebuild trust.