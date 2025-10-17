Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce prepare 'ironclad' prenuptial agreement

Taylor Swift 'wants to make sure' her billion-dollar assets remain 'secure'

Taylor Swift is reportedly preparing to protect her billion-dollar assets through a prenuptial agreement ahead of getting married to fiancé Travis Kelce.

An insider told Radar Online that the 35-year-old singer and songwriter is "determined to protect her billions” as she is working on an “ironclad” prenuptial agreement before tying the knot with the NFL star whom she got engaged to in August this year after two years of dating.

Both stars have kept the details of their marriage under wraps but the source told the outlet that the lawyers on both sides have already started working to preserve the pop sensation’s $1.6 billion fortune through a prenuptial agreement, which includes the ownership of her “master recordings and extensive property portfolio.”

The insider stated, “Taylor's been upfront from day one with Travis that being in love doesn't mean being careless. She's poured decades of sweat into building her career and fortune, and she wants to make sure it's secure, no matter how head-over-heels they are. And Travis gets that completely – he admires how driven she is and believes it's important they both stay financially independent.”

Swift’s team “describes it as an 'ironclad' pre-nup because it leaves nothing out – from her music rights and trademarks to her properties, investments, and creative control.”

“She's seen how other stars have lost fortunes in complicated splits. For her, it's about being practical, not pessimistic,” the source said.

Kelce, whose net worth is estimated to be around $70vmillion, has come forward in support of the prenup, as it will also help him safeguard his own business ventures, such as endorsement deals and his New Heights podcast.

"Travis is clearly doing very well for himself. He's a top athlete with his own ventures, but he knows Taylor's success operates on a different scale. There's no jealousy here – he really respects how sharp she is when it comes to business,” the insider claimed.

Swift’s “music is an extension of her identity. There's no effort to restrict her creatively – it's simply about maintaining mutual respect between them, and her pre-nup will even include a clause allowing her to write songs about her relationship with Kelce with no risk of being taken to court for libel,” the source said.