Morgan Wallen's recent act might 'put his career in jeopardy'

Morgan Wallen has 'turned off everybody in the industry'

Morgan Wallen’s recent outburst has his inner circle worried after he reportedly threw a baseball bat at his friend’s wife.

Radar Online reported that the possible danger of being benched is once again looming over the 32-year-old American singer after he hurled a baseball bat and hit the wife of a famous player, which has left his family on the edge and they are getting prepared to intervene before the situation becomes more complicated.

The insider told the outlet, "He needs to get his act together before it's too late. These mounting public embarrassments are driving away fans and dismantling his career."

Wallen tried to copy erstwhile MLB star José Bautista’s bat flip, but the bat flew sideways instead and hit Bautista's wife, Neisha, while she was filming with her phone.

The source revealed, "Morgan is saying he didn't mean to hurt anybody, but that doesn't excuse his actions.”

"His careless behavior keeps happening again and again and his pals fear he's going to destroy his career. They're ready to stage an intervention to talk sense into him and get him to grow up before he loses it all. At 32, he's too old to be doing dumb stuff like this.”

"He's turned off everybody in the industry. He's really put his career in jeopardy. He's had so many chances, and now many feel what he needs is a good walloping,” the insider claimed.