Prince William marks 60 years of London Ambulance Service

Prince William, the Prince of Wales visited the London Ambulance Service at their headquarters in Waterloo to mark 60 years of service.

The future king was hosted by Pauline Cranmer, who was appointed chief paramedic at LAS last May, becoming the UK’s first female Chief Paramedic.

The London Ambulance Service is the largest ambulance service in the UK, serving the millions of residents in the capital.

Later, Kensington Palace shared photos of Prince William in Instagram stories with the Prince of Wales statements.

The palace, on behalf of Prince William says, “Marking 60 years of the London Ambulance Service.”

Captioning another photo, Prince William says, “Hearing from paramedics and emergency responders about the challenges of their lifesaving work.”

The Palace also revealed that Prince William viewed the world’s first purpose-built all-electric ambulance and took part in a training demonstration with specialist paramedics.

Prince William has a strong affiliation with emergency responders, having witnessed first-hand the unique challenges this community faces on a daily basis through his roles as both an Air Ambulance and RAF Search and Rescue pilot.

The future king also became Patron of the College of Paramedics earlier this year.