Meghan Markle's lack of loyalty turns traitorous and vindictive

Meghan Markle has just landed in hot waters over her penchant to ‘bang on’ about grievances of the past, and all this has been brought into focus by British royals expert Hilary Fordwich.

She spoke to Fox News Digital when delivering this accusation and was quoted saying,“MM [Meghan Markle] is yet again doing her utmost to reshape her narrative, yet again banging on subtly with past grievances regarding discomfort within the royal family, while again projecting her independence.”

For those unversed with the comments that sparked the comments, its from her time on the Fortune Most Powerful Women summit where she spoke about “nesting and healing”, an admission many called a “less than subtle jab” at the British Royal Family.

“I think five years ago was a very different situation for all of us,” she said at the time. “Archie was so little, and I had just gotten pregnant with Lili around that same time. So we were nesting. Nesting and healing.”

Now the expert feels “her remarks are less than subtle jabs again at the monarchy’s supposed interpersonal shortcomings. She loses either way. Either she is oblivious to the digs she is making or they are deliberate.” Also “if she’s oblivious, then she lacks self-awareness. If they are deliberate, she reinforces all those who see her as traitorous and vindictive.”

Before concluding Mr Fordwich also added, “particularly her cryptic ‘nesting, healing,’ comments and references to the lack of a plan come across as rebuking royal norms while being so self-centered they further confirm her total lack of institutional loyalty.”