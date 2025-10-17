Ace Frehley still alive? Why some people are rejecting his death

Ace Frehley: File photo

Ace Frehley, the founding guitarist of KISS known as the "Spaceman," died on October 16, 2025, at age 74 from complications of a brain bleed after a fall in his recording studio in late September.

He was hospitalized, placed on life support, and removed from it when his condition deteriorated, as confirmed by his family.

Initial reports of Frehley's death emerged late on October 16 through unverified social media and fringe sites, quickly dismissed as hoaxes by fans and media.

Recalling his history of fake death rumors, like 2010s viral Facebook scams alleging car crashes or overdoses,many viewed it as exaggeration tied to his October 6 tour cancellation for "medical issues."

Social media users shared pre-fall photos and videos, labeling it "fake news," with skepticism dominating until the family's statement and corroboration from KISS members.

These resurfaced during real health events, like 2020 pacemaker surgery or 2023 pneumonia.

Denial persisted for a while due to grief over losing a rock icon whose flaming solos and "New York Groove" defined an era.



