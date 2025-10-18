Nia Long talks about playing Michael Jackson's mother in upcoming biopic

Nia Long sings praises of Michael Jackson's mother Katherine

Nia Long has talked about playing the role of Michael Jackson’s mother, Katherine, in his upcoming biopic.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine, the 54-year-old American actress admitted she gets “emotional” whenever she is asked about playing Katherine in the forthcoming biopic, Michael.

Expressing her feelings, Nia, who is a mother to two sons, Kez and Massai, revealed the late pop icon’s mother inspired her.

She said, “I know what it is to be a mother. But I don’t know what it is to raise a superstar.”

The Made in America star further stated that Katherine’s “journey is rooted in grace and her spirit is strong and kind. Those are the things I think of when I think of Katherine Jackson.”

“I haven’t had the opportunity to meet her, but I do hope that she enjoyed the film,” Long noted.

For those unaware, the Billie Jean hitmaker’s mom welcomed Jackie, La Toya, Jermaine, Rennie, Brandon, Tito, Janet, Jermaine, and Randy with her late husband, Joe Jackson.

The film Michael stars Long and Colman Domingo as matriarch and patriarch of the Jackson family, while the role of the late singer, songwriter, and dancer will be played by his nephew Jaafar, Jermaine’s son.

It is pertinent to mention that Michael will hit cinemas on April 24, 2026.