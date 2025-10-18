Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun completely 'lovestruck': Source

Photo: Sydney Sweeney 'finally in love with' Scooter Braun: Report

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun have reportedly fallen for each other.

According to a new report by The National Enquirer, the pair’s relationship “started as a business connection” as the music mogul, 44, “made her a lot of promises about what he could help her achieve with her career.”

However, the insider revealed that their bond soon “morphed into something else entirely,” adding that the Euphoria actress is now “completely lovestruck.”

Meanwhile, a separate source previously told Us Weekly that Braun has been “really intentional” with Sweeney since the two first sparked romance speculation earlier this summer.

Rumors first swirled when Braun and the 27-year-old actress were spotted strolling through Italy in June, before both attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s star-studded wedding.

“They hung out that whole weekend and had a lot of fun,” the insider shared, noting that the pair have continued to stay in touch, texting and meeting up frequently since