 
Geo News

Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun completely 'lovestruck': Source

Sydney Sweeney is reportedly seeing Scooter Braun for a while

By
Web Desk
|

October 18, 2025

Photo: Sydney Sweeney finally in love with Scooter Braun: Report
Photo: Sydney Sweeney 'finally in love with' Scooter Braun: Report

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun have reportedly fallen for each other.

According to a new report by The National Enquirer, the pair’s relationship “started as a business connection” as the music mogul, 44, “made her a lot of promises about what he could help her achieve with her career.”

However, the insider revealed that their bond soon “morphed into something else entirely,” adding that the Euphoria actress is now “completely lovestruck.”

Meanwhile, a separate source previously told Us Weekly that Braun has been “really intentional” with Sweeney since the two first sparked romance speculation earlier this summer.

Rumors first swirled when Braun and the 27-year-old actress were spotted strolling through Italy in June, before both attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s star-studded wedding.

“They hung out that whole weekend and had a lot of fun,” the insider shared, noting that the pair have continued to stay in touch, texting and meeting up frequently since

Britney Spears afraid of losing sons post Kevin Federline memoir release?
Britney Spears afraid of losing sons post Kevin Federline memoir release?
Jesse McCartney calls Jonas Brothers 'the greatest guys on the planet'
Jesse McCartney calls Jonas Brothers 'the greatest guys on the planet'
Keri Russell reacts to people's obsession with her hair
Keri Russell reacts to people's obsession with her hair
Kim Kardashian steals spotlight from Kris Jenner with major move video
Kim Kardashian steals spotlight from Kris Jenner with major move
Ed Sheeran irked by Taylor Swift's latest move: Report
Ed Sheeran irked by Taylor Swift's latest move: Report
Cardi B raises awareness about baby formula ahead of welcoming her fourth child
Cardi B raises awareness about baby formula ahead of welcoming her fourth child
Jennifer Lawrence lifts the curtain on 'humiliating' experience with Robert Pattinson on 'Die My Love' set
Jennifer Lawrence lifts the curtain on 'humiliating' experience with Robert Pattinson on 'Die My Love' set
Ace Frehley still alive? Why some people are rejecting his death
Ace Frehley still alive? Why some people are rejecting his death