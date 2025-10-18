Meghan Markle marks major win of 'Confessions of Female Founder' podcast

Meghan Markle celebrates major win for her podcast

Meghan Markle is celebrating a major milestone of her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder.

The Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram account on Friday, October 17, to share the exciting news of her podcast’s big Signal Award win.

Meghan reposted a post by Lemonada Media, which produces the podcast, announcing that Confessions of a Female Founder with Meghan received Gold in the Business People & Entrepreneurs Shaping Culture category and also won the Listener’s Choice award.

Lemonada Media network celebrated the achievement with a joyful post on Instagram that read, "Oh friends… big news! Confessions of a Female Founder with @Meghan just won Gold in the Business People & Entrepreneurs Shaping Culture category at the national @SignalAward, and we are also a Listener’s Choice winner! Your votes made this happen."

"We are so grateful for all the love, listens, and shares. Thank you for being part of our little podcast family.”

For the unversed, Meghan hosted her own podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, aired earlier this year, with the Lemonada Media network.

She previously hosted another podcast for Spotify called Archetypes, which aired in 2022.