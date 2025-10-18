Taylor Swift makes massive donation to toddler battling stage 4 cancer

Taylor Swift helps family of 2-year-old cancer patient with fundraising

Taylor Swift has made a generous $100,000 donation to help the family of 2-year-old Lilah, a young fan fighting stage 4 brain cancer.

The pop star’s gift came after seeing a viral TikTok from Lilah’s mom, who shared how her daughter listens to Swift’s music for comfort during treatment.

@standwithlilah I cannot say thank you enough. I’m truly in shock. This means we don’t have to worry about anything other than Lilah. Truly such a blessing. Thank you @Taylor Swift ♬ original sound - The Smoots

The viral video, posted on October 8, is among one of the many videos the mother has been posting about Lilah’s cancer treatment and fundraising journey on GoFundMe since March.

The post even showed clips from when Katelynn was pregnant, attending Swift’s Eras Tour, and explained that Lilah was almost named Willow after one of Swift’s songs.

♬ original sound - The Wiggles @standwithlilah So this might be my fault. Also Lilahs name was originally going to be Willow. We were set on that name my whole pregnancy but ultimately ended on Lilah. I listened to Taylor my whole pregnancy and then birthed a mini swiftie. Lilah loves Taylor’s music and during her cancer treatment she always found joy in it. I hope Lilah gets through this diagnosis and gets to one day go to a Taylor Swift concert in person. I know she would love it. #swiftie

A week later, on October 17, Swift quietly donated to the GoFundMe, leaving a note that read, “Sending the biggest hug to my friend, Lilah! Love, Taylor.”

The pop star’s contribution pushed the fundraiser more than $60,000 past its goal, which the mother acknowledged would help them focus fully on Lilah's care.

“Is this real life?” Katelynn wrote in a follow-up video of her and Lilah dancing to The Fate of Ophelia. “Thank you so so much @taylorswift. You have given us such a beautiful gift.”