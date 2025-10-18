Taylor Swift makes massive donation to toddler battling stage 4 cancer

October 18, 2025
Taylor Swift has made a generous $100,000 donation to help the family of 2-year-old Lilah, a young fan fighting stage 4 brain cancer.
The pop star’s gift came after seeing a viral TikTok from Lilah’s mom, who shared how her daughter listens to Swift’s music for comfort during treatment.
The viral video, posted on October 8, is among one of the many videos the mother has been posting about Lilah’s cancer treatment and fundraising journey on GoFundMe since March.
The post even showed clips from when Katelynn was pregnant, attending Swift’s Eras Tour, and explained that Lilah was almost named Willow after one of Swift’s songs.
A week later, on October 17, Swift quietly donated to the GoFundMe, leaving a note that read, “Sending the biggest hug to my friend, Lilah! Love, Taylor.”
The pop star’s contribution pushed the fundraiser more than $60,000 past its goal, which the mother acknowledged would help them focus fully on Lilah's care.
“Is this real life?” Katelynn wrote in a follow-up video of her and Lilah dancing to The Fate of Ophelia. “Thank you so so much @taylorswift. You have given us such a beautiful gift.”