Kylie Jenner set to fulfill lifelong ‘dream'

Kylie Jenner is fulfilling her lifelong ‘dream' of becoming a popstar

Kylie Jenner just announced that she is fulfilling her lifelong “dream” of becoming a pop star.

The reality star has made her music debut this week as a featured artist on Fourth Strike, a new single by the pop duo Terror Jr, which is comprised of Lisa Vitale and David Singer-Vine.

This track marks a follow-up to the group’s 2016 debut 3 Strikes, which was used in Kylie’s Kylie Cosmetics lip gloss campaign.

According to her newly updated IMDb page, Kylie has revived her “King Kylie” persona, which was first introduced in 2014, for her music career, launching verified artist accounts on both Spotify and Apple Music under the name.

A few days after her musical debut went viral, Kylie has now revealed that she wanted to make music and be a pop star ever since she was a kid.

In a YouTube question and answer session to promote the record, she said, “You know this is my dream. I’ve been talking about this since I came out of the womb... that like I wanted to be a pop star.

“I just never had the confidence or… I think turning 28 just does something to you. Like I’m going to be 30 soon and I don’t want to look back on life and have any regrets. And this is something I’ve always wanted to try,” the 28-year-old model added.

In Fourth Strike, Kylie Jenner’s vocals appear in the middle of the track, where she softly croons “King Kylie” before singing the lyrics: “One strike, two strike, let me get the mood right… Touch me, baby, tell me I’m your baby… Cross the line, I might do it again.”