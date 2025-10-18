Sarah Paulson remembers ‘dear friend' Diane Keaton

Sarah Paulson pays tribute to late Diane Keaton

Sarah Paulson just remembered her late friend as well as co-star, Diane Keaton.

After the Oscar-winning actress passed away on October 11, at the age of 79, Sarah spoke to Access Hollywood at the premiere of her new Hulu series All’s Fair, about the loss of her pal and how she’s struggling to cope up with grief.

“She was a very dear friend of mine, so it’s not something I’m able to talk about yet. I’m not able to talk about it,” she admitted.

The Ocean’s 8 star further mentioned, “But all I can say, and I have been saying tonight, which is important to me to communicate, is that what you thought she was as a performer, she was even more spectacular as a human being.”

Sarah and Diane first met while filming the 1999 movie The Other Sister, in which Diane played her fellow actress’ on-screen mother.

“I was the luckiest person in the world to have had her in my life the way that I did,” the Run talent said.

At the same event, Sarah also spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and described Diane’s death as “profoundly sad.”

“I can’t talk about it in any way that’s articulate other than to say that for all you knew and loved about her as a performer, she was even more as a friend,” Sarah Paulson concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Diane’s family confirmed her death on October 16, stating that she passed away due to pneumonia on October 11.

In a statement released to the press, they said: “The Keaton family are very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their beloved Diane.”

“She loved her animals and she was steadfast in her support of the unhoused community, so any donations in her memory to a local food bank or an animal shelter would be a wonderful and much appreciated tribute to her,” the statement concluded.