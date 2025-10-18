Christina Haack reacts to ex-husband Josh Hall's comments

Christina Haack says she doesn't 'even care' after ex Josh Hall’s comments

Christina Haack has responded to her ex-husband Josh Hall’s recent comments online.

For those unaware, the 42-year-old American TV personality and investor gave an interview to PEOPLE magazine, which was published earlier this month. In that conversation, she claimed she had rejected Hall’s proposal at first.

Reacting to his ex-wife’s comments, Hall took to his Instagram Stories and posted a quote about liars that read, “Never argue with liars. You can't win, because they believe their own lies."

Another image featured Liar Liar, Pants on Fire, a song by Chuck Brodsky, which was playing in the background.

On Wednesday, October 15, Haack conversed with Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea, where she claimed she does not “even care” about him and has started to ignore his posts now.

The Flip or Flop star explained, "I don't lie. For a person that claims that they don't want any attention, if it were me and I wasn't in the public eye, I would create a private Instagram account and not be public, and then you don't have to worry about it, and then just don't read the news. That's what I would do."

It is pertinent to mention that Hall, who tied the knot with Haack in 2021, filed for divorce in July 2024, citing “irreconcilable differences,” which was finalized in August of this year.