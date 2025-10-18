Source claims Demi Moore doesn't want to put her career in jeopardy due to THIS

Demi Moore 'turning down interested men'

Demi Moore is said to have shifted her complete focus to her acting career.

For those unaware, after the 62-year-old American actress’ split from her third husband, Ashton Kutcher, in 2011, she has devoted herself to the world of entertainment and has been uncertain about starting a romantic relationship ever since.

In 2013, Moore was rumored to have a relationship with Harry Morton and Dead Sara later that year. After ten years, she and Daniel Humm, a chef by profession, got along but ended up splitting up after a year.

An insider told Radar Online that despite having a well-established career, the Indecent Proposal star, one of the most popular single women in Hollywood, has been saying no to new relationships, as she does not want to deviate from work.

The source said, "Demi has a bad habit of putting her entire life, her entire identity on hold when she gets in a new relationship.”

"Her relationship with Ashton highjacked her career, and she's only really recovered from it professionally in the last year or so."

"Demi is turning down interested men. Offers to do movies are a lot more interesting to her than offers for romantic dinners or getaways,” the insider concluded.