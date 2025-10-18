Jessica Simpson thinks Eric Johnson was 'beneath her': Source

Photo: Jessica Simpson 'knows her worth' post Eric Johnson split: Report

Jessica Simpson reportedly has a clear vision of what and who she wants next.

As per RadarOnline.com, the With You hitmaker “always felt” her ex-husband, Eric Johnson, was not on the same level as her when it came to fame and ambition.

“Jessica always felt Eric was beneath her fame level. She’d love to date an actor who’s in her league,” a source revealed.

The blonde beauty's marriage to the retired NFL player ended after nearly a decade together.

The pair continue to co-parent their three children, Maxwell Drew, 13, Ace Knute, 12, and Birdie Mae, 6.

Following their split, Simpson opened up in an interview with Parade, saying she and Johnson both made “mistakes” before their separation.

Still, insiders revealed the singer is not wasting time feeling sorry for herself.

“Jessica is a highly sexed-up gal and she's not going to sit around and wait for the guy to call,” the source added.

“She's reached out to a few already, leaving nothing to the imagination.”

The insider concluded, “She's set the bar high in terms of what she wants — and she’s not settling for less.”