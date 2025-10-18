Jessica Simpson reveals what age group of guys attracts her post divorce

Jessica Simpson reveals ideal age of guys she's interested in post divorce

Jessica Simpson is detailing her preference in men after her divorce.

Simpson is freshly single after her divorce from Eric Johnson and isn’t holding back when it comes to her preference.

At the premiere of Hulu’s new series All’s Fair, the actress spoke about playing the love interest of 76-year-old Rick Springfield, saying, "Rick Springfield is my love interest, so I got to get down and dirty with ‘Jesse’s Girl’… that was interesting. I have never made out with a man that much older than me. It wasn’t terrible."

When asked by Extra is she enjoyed being with an older guy, she confessed that she’s looking to date younger guys at the moment.

"I think I’m into younger men at the moment. When you’re newly separated… I feel like younger guys kinda like the confidence of an older women, I’m discovering," she said. "I am having fun!"

This comes after she gushed over all the single hotties in Hollywood at the MTV Video Music Awards. Jessica told People, "There's a lot of people who are sexy! I'm single, so everybody is sexy right now ... there's a lot of hotties. There's a lot of cute guys out there."

Jessica Simpson went on to name Monster star Charlie Hunnam, Jamie Dornan, and James Franco as her crushes.