Meghan Markle party called 'ghastliest' in scathing review

Meghan Markle party dubbed 'ghastly' and 'worst' by expert

A party attended by Meghan Markle has been dubbed the “worst” by a restaurant critic.

The Los Angeles vegan dinner party, titled A Seat At The Table, was hosted by Emma Grede, the British chief executive of fashion brand Good American and a founding partner of Kim Kardashian’s Skims.

Restaurant critic William Sitwell, dubbed the party "ghastliest" and "most shallow" in a scathing review.

He wrote in The Telegraph: "I think I may have witnessed the ghastliest, most grotesque, most vulgar, most shallow, most revolting, most tasteless, most vacuous and most vainglorious dinner party in history. In short, the worst."

The dinner featured Meghan’s As Ever wine as well.

William added, "Because splashed all over Instagram and the like was endless posing before, during and after Wednesday’s party, in a circle of self-congratulatory, vain adoration. It was all about telling the world they were there, and you were not."

Host Emma, however, had a completely opposite view of the party and called the group the "most incredible group of women", gushing that it was a "night built around connection… where women came together to share stories, exchange lessons, and lift each other higher".