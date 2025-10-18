Aziz Ansari keeps hope alive for 'Being Mortal'

Aziz Ansari gets candid about 'Being Mortal' controversy

Being Mortal was set to serve as the directorial debut of Aziz Ansari in 2022 – until it didn't happen.



The movie was marred by allegations against the film's actor, Bill Murray, for inappropriate behaviour on set.

This led the studio Searchlight Pictures to suspend the production. In the end, the parties reached an agreement; however, the project was eventually scrapped.

Despite this, Aziz says he is still keeping his hopes alive for the comedy-drama movie. "At some point, it'd be great to finish it."

He continues, "I have some of the stuff edited. There's so much stuff in it that we're all really proud of."

Regarding the movie's future, Aziz says in an interview with EW, "I think we just have to wait and see," adding, "But I would love to finish that."

"The project is something that means a lot to all of us, and it definitely comes up. Maybe there's a world where we'll finish it at some point," he notes.

It is worth noting that Aziz made his directorial debut with Good Fortune, which is in theatres.