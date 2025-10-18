Demi Moore's ex Ashton Kutcher makes rare confession about looks

Photo: Demi Moore's ex Ashton Kutcher admits he was 'passed over' for looks

Ashton Kutcher has been opening up about how his appearance has influenced the kinds of roles he’s been offered over the years.

According to PEOPLE Magazine, the That '70s Show alum, 47, spoke candidly during a panel for his upcoming FX series The Beauty at New York Comic Con.

When asked by creator Ryan Murphy, 59, about his experience playing a “hilarious supervillain” in the show, Kutcher said, “I think every role you get, part of it is what you look like, right?"

"It's a very big part of what you're imbuing as the character. And so, there are roles that I've gotten because of the way I look and there are roles that I haven't gotten because of the way I look.”

The actor admitted that being typecast based on his image has been a mixed experience.

“Sometimes it's frustrating,” he said, explaining that he’s often been overlooked for “down on your luck” characters because of his polished, clean-cut appearance.

However, Kutcher said that his experience behind the camera as a producer has given him perspective.

“You’re trying to tell a story with pictures,” he noted.

“And the pictures need to create a feeling for the audience,” Kutcher concluded.