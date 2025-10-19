 
Sydney Sweeney advised not to date Scooter Braun for THIS reason

Scooter Braun has reportedly become increasing important for Sydney Sweeney

Geo News Digital Desk
October 19, 2025

Photo: Sydney Sweeney pals requesting her to stay single amid Scooter Braun romance?
Sydney Sweeney has reportedly fallen head over heels for music mogul Scooter Braun.

According to The National Enquirer, while getting serious with Braun, who famously managed stars like Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, was not part of the Euphoria actress' original plan, she has quickly become smitten.

“Sydney has the world at her feet, she genuinely doesn’t need Scooter’s help to get anything done, but she’s started running all her business decisions by him,” a source revealed.

However, not everyone in her circle is thrilled about the budding romance.

The Emmy-nominated actress was previously engaged to Jonathan Davino, whom she began dating in 2018 before they quietly split earlier this year.

According to insiders, Sweeney's close friends are “baffled” by the new relationship, especially since she had initially vowed to remain single for at least a year.

“She told them she wanted to stay single to get to know herself after so many years in a relationship,” the tipster added in conclusion.

