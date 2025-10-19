 
Nicole Richie finally reveals if she's returning to reality TV?

Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton reunited for 'Paris & Nicole: The Encore'

October 19, 2025

Nicole Richie dishes on future TV plans after 'Simple Life' reunion with Paris Hilton

Nicole Richie has finally explained if she is eyeing a return to reality TV.

After rising to fame in early 2000s on The Simple Life with Paris Hilton, the duo reunited for Paris & Nicole: The Encore in 2024.

But, Richie has now revealed about her plans for reality TV in future. Speaking with People Magazine, the fashion designer said, "I did the reunion because it was the 20-year anniversary, and it felt right."

Adding, "It felt like something that we both wanted to do, and that was so fun."

However, she confirmed, "But I have no plans for that in the future."

Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton's The Simple Life premiered from 2003 to 2007, running five seasons.

Meanwhile, Paris & Nicole: The Encore followed the duo trying to produce an operatic performance based on "Sanasa," which is their self-coined phrase from previous show.

