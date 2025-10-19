Jodi Benson gushes over daughter Delaney

Jodi Benson praises daughter Delaney for following her footsteps

Jodi Benson just praised her daughter Delaney Benson for following her footsteps in the acting career while also making a name for herself simultaneously too.

"She's doing her own path, own journey, so it's really wonderful," Jodi said while attending the Voices of The Little Mermaid panel at New York Comic Con (NYCC).

Delaney, who is an actress, singer and dancer in her own right — has performed in various regional and educational theater productions, including playing Ariel in The Little Mermaid for Area Stage in Miami, from July 11 to August 4 in 2024.

Taking to her official social media at the time about her daughter taking on the role, Jodi wrote, "When Delaney was 4 yrs old, I brought her up on stage with me during my concert. I did a little interview with her before I started to sing my song 'Part of Your World.' I asked her what she wanted to be when she grew up. She very quickly and confidently took the mic out of my hand and said, 'I want to be Ariel when my Mommy dies!' "

Delaney was in attendance at the NYCC, as were Jodi's husband, Ray Benson, plus their son McKinley Benson and his wife, Mackenzie Benson.

Jodi voiced Ariel in Disney's 1989 film The Little Mermaid, as well as its sequel, prequel and television series spin-off, plus numerous other related works.l

It is also pertinent to mention that the actress and Ray wed in 1984 and then years they welcomed son McKinley in 1999 and daughter Delaney in 2001.