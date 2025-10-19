King Charles in tight spot as damaging Prince Andrew claims emerge

King Charles faces tough demands as more damaging claims emerge about Prince Andrew

King Charles is being urged to remove the title of Prince that his brother Andrew still retains, as new damaging reports surface.

This comes after Buckingham Palace announced that Andrew has given up the title of Duke of York, as well as official roles such as Counsellor of State, Knight of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, and Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO).

In his statement, he acknowledged that controversies around him have overshadowed the King and royal family’s charitable works.

Now, the Mail on Sunday has reported that Andrew asked for his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, to be investigated to "dig up dirt" on her.

The Prince reportedly asked his police protection officer to get personal information about Giuffre, who claimed she was "forced" to have s*x with him at the age of 17.

Giuffre passed away by suicide in April at the age of 41. More details of her claims have been revealed in her posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice. Her brother has called for Andrew to be stripped of the title of "prince" as well.