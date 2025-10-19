King Charles takes on a ‘ruthless side after big failure

King Charles has taken on a side that’s shocked any and all

King Charles has found himself being hailed after the Duke of York, Prince Andrew released a statement claiming he will no longer by using his titles in public, given the backlash that’s emerged from Virginia’s Giuffre’s book, Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice. As well as his own email leaks by the Mail on Sunday, alongside Sarah Fergusons’.

Mr Richard Kay is the commentator that made this comment in a piece for the Daily Mail and noted how bad things were inside the Firm when there was no action taken for many moons until “Last night – finally – there was.”

Because yesterday Prince Andrew “His drawn-out but ultimately failed attempt to ignore the deafening public clamour and ride out this crisis of his own making will haunt him for ever.”

Mr Kay lauded King Charles for finally taking direct action against his brother during the piece and noted how, “Charles has at last shown his ruthless side” after the Duke’s “failure to take any responsibility.”

While the expert warns, “many will wish Charles had acted sooner, that Andrew’s continued presence as a Garter knight sullied the order’s historic notions of chivalry and honour – just as the dukedom he received on his wedding day in 1986 continued to offend the people of York.”

“But somehow fraternal affection clouded royal good sense,” for years the commentator said.

And what ended up ‘winning’ for a while in the experts’ eyes was “Andrew’s grasping entitlement, poor judgment and boundless arrogance” because “all were repeatedly excused as courtiers wrung their hands”.