Fran Drescher claims she admonished TV execs about their 'Happily Divorced' decision

By
Geo News Digital Desk
October 19, 2025

Fran Drescher has revealed she once asked TV executives to not pull Happily Divorced.

The 68-year-old actress and writer, who was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame on September 30, conversed with PEOPLE magazine and opened up about her journey in the entertainment world.

Drescher told the outlet that she played different characters in her career and they all catapulted her to fame but the role of Fran Lovett on Happily Divorced was the one she desired to depict for a longer period.

The Saturday Night Fever alum said, "It's too bad that TV Land took Happily Divorced off after only 36 episodes.”

Putting blame on “the poor business model” for the show’s slow start, she added, "I did point it out to them, but they didn't want to hear it. But ultimately, I was proved correct.”

Drescher recalled, "Two years later, I ran into one of the executives, and they said, 'If it's any consolation, that's like the big regret at TV Land. That shouldn't have been canceled. That shouldn't have gone away. It was so good.’”

The Hotel Transylvania star went on to state that Happily Divorced was “finding its own” and she was aware of the fact that it might take time to attract sponsors.

"If you have limited money, you can't pay for a series with the hopes that you'll be able to syndicate it or advance sell it before you start running out of money," she quipped.

It is pertinent to mention that Happily Divorced, which starred Valente Rodriguez, Rita Moreno, Michael Higgins, and Tichina Arnold, along with Drescher, debuted in 2011 but after two years, it was suddenly ended. 

