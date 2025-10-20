Meghan Markle's friend shares intimate look at Duchess's struggle with anxiety

Meghan Markle’s pal reveals how Duchess copes with anxiety amid mounting criticism

Meghan Markle has become more reclusive in recent months amid mounting criticism over her personal and professional life, a friend of the Duchess of Sussex has revealed.

According to a report by Radar Online, the Duchess spend long periods of time at home to find peace amid growing pressures.

The Duchess of Sussex retreats to her personal space when her anxiety rises, lighting a candle, sitting quietly in her favorite chair, and journaling as a way to reset before facing the outside world again.

The friend told the publication, "She's been retreating more into her personal space," adding, "When her anxiety peaks, she'll light a candle, sit in her chair, and journal.”

“It's her way of resetting before she has to face the world again,” they shared, while another insider added that Meghan’s private life now centers on creating a calm and protective environment for herself and her family.

"The mansion isn't just a home – it's her refuge," the source shared.

"She's aware of how much speculation surrounds her and Harry, and she's channeling that stress into creating an environment where she feels protected."