 
Geo News

Meghan Markle's friend shares intimate look at Duchess's struggle with anxiety

Insider reveals Meghan Markle’s personal ways of coping with anxiety and criticism

By
F. Quraishi
|

October 20, 2025

Meghan Markle’s pal reveals how Duchess copes with anxiety amid mounting criticism
Meghan Markle’s pal reveals how Duchess copes with anxiety amid mounting criticism

Meghan Markle has become more reclusive in recent months amid mounting criticism over her personal and professional life, a friend of the Duchess of Sussex has revealed.

According to a report by Radar Online, the Duchess spend long periods of time at home to find peace amid growing pressures.

The Duchess of Sussex retreats to her personal space when her anxiety rises, lighting a candle, sitting quietly in her favorite chair, and journaling as a way to reset before facing the outside world again.

The friend told the publication, "She's been retreating more into her personal space," adding, "When her anxiety peaks, she'll light a candle, sit in her chair, and journal.”

“It's her way of resetting before she has to face the world again,” they shared, while another insider added that Meghan’s private life now centers on creating a calm and protective environment for herself and her family.

"The mansion isn't just a home – it's her refuge," the source shared.

"She's aware of how much speculation surrounds her and Harry, and she's channeling that stress into creating an environment where she feels protected."

Beatrice, Eugenie shielded from royal shake-up as Prince Andrew steps back
Beatrice, Eugenie shielded from royal shake-up as Prince Andrew steps back
Prince William still hurt by Harry, Meghan but sees hope for healing video
Prince William still hurt by Harry, Meghan but sees hope for healing
Prince Andrew makes bombshell remark about Virginia Giuffre's claims video
Prince Andrew makes bombshell remark about Virginia Giuffre's claims
Insiders expose what King Charles thinks about Prince Andrew's statement
Insiders expose what King Charles thinks about Prince Andrew's statement
Meghan Markle shrugs off royal family's criticism of her Netflix show
Meghan Markle shrugs off royal family's criticism of her Netflix show
Prince Harry's cheeky comment to Meghan Markle during their nuptials revealed
Prince Harry's cheeky comment to Meghan Markle during their nuptials revealed
Prince William turns desperate in his despair as King-in-waiting
Prince William turns desperate in his despair as King-in-waiting
Meghan Markle, Harry make joint appearance after Andrew gives up royal title video
Meghan Markle, Harry make joint appearance after Andrew gives up royal title