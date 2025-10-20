Kerry Katona teases baby plans with toyboy boyfriend Paolo Margaglione

Kerry Katona reveals her baby plans with toyboy boyfriend Paolo Margaglione

Kerry Katona dropped her baby plans with her "soulmate" boyfriend Paolo Margaglione.

The former Atomic Kitten star expressed her wish of "having more kids" with her 33-year-old beau in her latest OK! column.

"I'm definitely open to having more kids," she wrote.

Kerry went on to write, "And I know my children would be happy for me, if that was the case."

For those unversed, Kerry already shares four kids with her previous partners. She is mom to two daughters 24-year-old Molly and 22-year-old Lilly-Sue whom she shares with first husband Brian McFadden.

Kerry also welcomed Heidi, 18, and Max, 17, with her second husband Mark Croft.

With her late husband George Kay, she shares 11-year-old daughter DJ.

A source told the outlet, "Kerry feels like this is her last chance to have another baby."

"She absolutely adores her family and loves her children. She always talks about them – they're her pride and joy and her priority," they continued.

The insider added: "With Paulo, she really feels like she's met her soulmate. He would like more kids too – it feels like they both want the same thing."