Blac Chyna fuels Rob Kardashian reunion rumors with bold claim

Blac Chyna even teased she wants more kids with the Kardashian star

Geo News Digital Desk
October 20, 2025

Blac Chyna labelled ex Rob Kardashian as "her person" fueling reconciliation rumors.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Chyna, who is also known by her birth name Angela White, seemingly hinted that she and Kardashian rekindled their romance during a recent appearance at the Los Angeles Women’s Expo on Saturday.

When the host asked White if they were back together, she responded by saying that she and Kardashian were "healing" and "going with the flow."

“Robert’s so funny,” she noted. “He’s actually hilarious.”

The moderator noted, “I feel like you’re on the path on getting back together.”

White responded playfully, “Alright you guys y’all heard first, we’re on the path. We’re on the journey!... You hear that Rob? We’re just taking our time, you know what I mean? I’m excited... He’s my person.

White, who also shares daughter Dream with Kardashian, added, “I just gotta work on myself, we gotta work on ourself.”

Moreover, White shared that she wants another child — preferably with Rob.

“Rob,” she noted. “Absolutely. Have two little cute little chunky little babies.”

This came days after the former couple sparked reconciliation rumors when White posted photos of herself on her social media tagging Kardashian.

“This love is forever @robkardashianofficial," White wrote along with her snaps.

Later, Kardashian hit the like button of the post.

