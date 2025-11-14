‘Wuthering Heights’ trailer vs. book: Key differences you need to know

The release of the first full trailer for Emerald Funnell’s Wuthering Heights has set both literary and film worlds a buzz, but not necessarily for its faithfulness to classic Emily Bronte’s 1847 novel.

The 2026 movie starred Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi positions itself as a provocative reimagining, making several major departures from the book.

For the literature enthusiasts, some of the prominent differences in the film adaptations are:

Heathcliff’s physical appearance

The major point of contention is the characterization of Heathcliff.

The classic novel portrays Heathcliff as a “dark-skinned gypsy” or a “little lascar,” with his race as a major catalyst for the abuse he suffers throughout his life and lifelong struggle with class and identity.

While the trailer of the film shows Jacob Elordi quite opposite to the character depiction in the book.

His casting as a tall, white actor was questioned earlier which Director Emerald Fennell defended firmly. However, it fundamentally alters a core component of the novel’s social critique.

Tone and sensuality

While Bronte's novel is a dark and gothic tale of obsessive love and revenge, the travel shows a major tilt over sensuality.

The author of the book focused more on psychological passion, famously culminating in Heathcliff begging Catherine’s ghost to haunt him.

On the contrary to that, the trailer trades this with more passionate scenes with a pulsating soundtrack by Charlie XCX in the background.

Modern aesthetic vs period authenticity

The world of the novel depicted a stark, harsh, and confined to desolate moors and two isolated houses.

While Funnel’s vision as seen in the trailer introduces a more stylized and modern visual language.

From the costumes to the set design, the film adopts a “tonally abrasive” and colorful flair that is a hallmark of the director’s style (as seen in Saltburn), deliberately breaking from the traditional period drama mold.

Change in narrative focus

Bronte’s novel is a complex, multi-generational story that was followed through flashbacks by the narrator, Nelly Dean.

It describes the childhood and adulthood of Cathy and Heathcliff, and then the story of their children.

On the other hand, the trailer focuses almost exclusively on the central, turbulent romance between Robbie as Catherine and Elordi as Heathcliff.

The trailer suggests the film may streamline or sideline the second half of the book to center on the “greatest love story” angle.

The takeaway is clear that Funnell’s film is not creating a page-by-page adaptation.

The film can be interpreted as a modern and director-driven interpretation of the novel. It is set to release on Valentine’s Day 2026.