‘UFO' sightings over US city of Denver revealed as skydivers for NFL team

Denver’s viral ‘red UFO’ video shows Broncos skydivers, not aliens

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 14, 2025

The residents of Denver observed a series of unexplained red lights, igniting a wave of Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) speculation.

However, the mystery has been solved as it has been identified as a routine practice jump by the Denver Broncos’ skydiving team.

The speculation began when the residents in the East Park Hill neighbourhood captured video of four silent, glowing red orbs moving slowly in formation near downtown on the evening of November 5.

The footage went viral on social media sparking questions if the objects were of extraterrestrial origin. Some witnesses also reported seeing similar lights.

However, the mystery was short-lived. Confirmation from air traffic control data and public event schedules confirmed that the lights were not visitors from another world, but the Broncos’ “Thunderstorm” parachute team.

The team was practising jumps with flares or illuminated markers for a future game day performance.

The conclusion from the incident represents a common result in such sightings as the majority of UFO cases are ultimately explained by human technology or natural phenomena.

What is a UFO?

An unidentified flying object (UFO) is an object or phenomenon seen in the sky but not yet identified or explained. 

The term was coined when United States Air Force (USAF) investigations into flying saucers found too broad a range of shapes similar to discs.

UFOs are also referred to as unidentified aerial phenomena or unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP). 

