Police destroy massive haul of illegal mobile phones from Manchester prison

UK authorities have destroyed more than 500 mobile phones and SIM cards seized from inmates at Manchester prison.

The forces conducted a joint operation with Greater Manchester Police and His Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service to uncover the organized crime networks operating behind bars in the high security prison, formerly known as Strangeways.

The devices were collected over an 18-month period from the start of 2024, showcasing a critical tool used by incarcerated individuals to coordinate ongoing criminal enterprises.

Police noticed that these are not harmless items but are instrumental in coordinating serious crimes.

Detective Sergeant Carla Dalton stated, “These devices are used to arrange drug deals, weapon drops, and even plan violent attacks. Every single phone we remove from a prison cell is a blow to organised crime.”

According to the Prison Act 1952, possessing an electronic device in prison is a criminal offence that can lead to additional jail time.

DS Dalton called this operation as a direct measure to protect the public.

“By seizing and destroying these electronic devices, we are cutting off the line that offenders rely on to continue their criminality from behind bars,” she stated, emphasizing the commitment to prevent convicted criminals from further harming communities while serving their sentences.