Actor T.K. Carter, star of ‘The Thing' found dead at his home in Duarte

Beloved character actor T.K. Carter, best known for his role as Nauls in John Carpenter’s 1982 sci-fi horror classic The Thing, has died.

He was 69.

As reported by TMZ, the police confirmed that Carter was found at his home in Duarte, California, on Friday evening, January 9, following a welfare check.

However, there’s no sign of any foul play.

An official cause of death has not been released.

The actor’s career has spanned nearly five decades, highlighting his versatility across film and television.

His breakout role came as the resourceful cook Nauls in The Thing, starring opposite Kurt Russell. He became a household name as teacher Mike Fulton on the hit sitcom Punky Brewster and later as T-Bone on The Steve Harvey Show.

With his passing, there’s an immediate outpouring of tributes from fans and colleagues online, who remembered him for his memorable performances and enduring screen presence.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Carter.