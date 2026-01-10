Got unsolicited Instagram reset email? Here’s what to do

A wave of unsolicited password reset emails from Instagram has left millions of users worldwide confused and concerned.

Users have reported the alarming notification since January 8. While the email is from a legitimate source, cybersecurity experts have linked the flood of emails to a newly confirmed data breach that exposed the personal information of 17.5 million Instagram users.

To secure your account, do not click any links within the suspicious email. Instead, take immediate action within the official Instagram app.

Enable two-factor authentication in your account settings, and change your password to further improve security.

This ensures you are not following a malicious link. Additionally, review your account’s authorised login sessions and log out of any unrecognised devices.

Stay vigilant currently. Be skeptical of any unsolicited communication asking for credentials or verification, even if it appears to come from Instagram.

Meta has not issued any official statement regarding the data breach. The incident marks one of the most significant data exposures in Instagram’s history.