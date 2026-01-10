Complete 2025 NFL All-Pro team: See every player who made cut

The full list of the 2025 NFL All-Pro team has been revealed. The list recognises the league’s top performers as selected by a national panel of 50 media members.

Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams headlines the first-team offence, earning his first career All-Pro selection after a stellar season.

The roster includes unanimous selections such as Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, and Seattle Seahawks wideout Jaxon Smith-Njiba, highlighting their dominant performances.

Here’s the complete roster list by franchise:

First Team

Arizona Cardinals: Trey McBride (TE)

Atlanta Falcons: Bijan Robinson (RB, All-Purpose)

Baltimore Ravens: Kyle Hamilton (S), Jordan Stout (P)

Buffalo Bills: Ray Davis (KR)

Chicago Bears: Joe Thuney (LG), Kevin Byard (S)

Cincinnati Bengals: Ja'Marr Chase (WR)

Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett (Edge)

Denver Broncos: Garrett Bolles (LT), Quinn Meinerz (RG), Zach Allen (IDL), Devon Key (ST)

Detroit Lions: Penei Sewell (RT), Jack Campbell (LB)

Green Bay Packers: Micah Parsons (Edge)

Houston Texans: Will Anderson Jr. (Edge), Derek Stingley Jr. (CB)

Jacksonville Jaguars: Ross Matiscik (LS)

Kansas City Chiefs: Creed Humphrey (C)

Los Angeles Rams: Matthew Stafford (QB), Puka Nacua (WR)

Minnesota Vikings: Will Reichard (K)

Philadelphia Eagles: Quinyon Mitchell (CB), Cooper DeJean (Slot CB)

San Francisco 49ers: Kyle Juszczyk (FB), Christian McCaffrey (All-Purpose)

Seattle Seahawks: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (WR)

Tennessee Titans: Jeffery Simmons (IDL), Chimere Dike (PR)

Miami Dolphins: Jordyn Brooks (LB)

Second Team

Atlanta Falcons: Bijan Robinson (All-Purpose), Kyle Pitts (TE), Chris Lindstrom (RG), Jessie Bates III (S)

Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Ricard (FB)

Buffalo Bills: James Cook (RB)

Chicago Bears: Darnell Wright (RT)

Dallas Cowboys: George Pickens (WR), Brandon Aubrey (K), Kavontae Turpin (KR)

Denver Broncos: Patrick Surtain II (CB), Talanoa Hufanga (S)*

Detroit Lions: Amon-Ra St. Brown (WR), Aidan Hutchinson (Edge)

Green Bay Packers: Xavier McKinney (S)*

Houston Texans: Danielle Hunter (Edge)

Indianapolis Colts: Quenton Nelson (LG)

Jacksonville Jaguars: Devin Lloyd (LB)

Los Angeles Chargers: Derwin James (Slot CB), Del'Shawn Phillips (ST)

Miami Dolphins: Aaron Brewer (C)

Minnesota Vikings: Andrew DePaola (LS)

New England Patriots: Drake Maye (QB), Marcus Jones (PR)

New Orleans Saints: Chris Olave (WR)

New York Giants: Brian Burns (Edge)

Pittsburgh Steelers: Cameron Heyward (IDL)

San Francisco 49ers: Trent Williams (LT)

Seattle Seahawks: Leonard Williams (IDL), Ernest Jones IV (LB), Devon Witherspoon (CB), Michael Dickson (P)

The roaster showcases the standout individual excellence that shaped the 2025 season, setting the stage for the upcoming NFL playoffs, where many of these All-Pros will look to translate personal success into team championships.