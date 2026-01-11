Top gadgets unveiled at CES 2026: Here’s the full list

January 11, 2026
CES 2026 has once again flooded Las Vegas with futuristic innovations, ranging from ultra-thin televisions to robots that hint at life inside a fully automated home.
Amid a treasure trove, we've compiled several standout gadgets that are both novel and high-tech, suggesting what shape everyday technology might take in the year ahead.
LG stood out with its W6 Wallpaper TV, a stunning 9mm-thin display that's mounted to the wall with almost no visible cabling. Its near-zero reflections and vivid brightness make it one of the most impressive TVs on the show floor.
On the other hand, Samsung showcased two pioneers: the Galaxy TriFold, a phone that folds into a tablet-sized screen, and a massive 130-inch Micro RGB TV with a new Timeless Frame design that complements living-room art.
Portability was a key theme throughout 2026's CES show, testifying that it was the Asus Zenbook A14, which is immensely light, weighing just over 2 pounds, while still offering OLED visuals and marathon battery life.
HP came up with the OmniBook Ultra 14, now the world’s thinnest consumer laptop.
Not staying at the backseat, Motorola also expanded its foldable lineup with the addition of the Razr Fold, entering the book-style foldable market for the first time.
The realm of wearables and audio also witnessed some witty reinvention. The Pebble Round 2 revived the minimalist smartwatch charm, while Anker’s Soundcore AeroFit 2 Pro smartly switched between open-ear and in-ear listening.
What blurred lines were TDM’s Neo Hybrid headphones, which transform into a portable speaker.
Home tech innovation took to another calibre, as the Dreo TurboCool misting fan delivered instant cooling without dampness, while Govee’s Ceiling Light Ultra used a pixel-dense LED matrix to turn ceilings into animated light displays.
TCL’s X11L Mini-LED TV maintained the brand’s premium push with precision colour control and gaming features.
Robotics and AI also comprised a substantial portion of tech at CES 2026. LG’s CLOiD robot delivered a sneak peek into a future of adaptive home assistants, while Fraimic turned AI-generated art into a living picture frame.
Health and play remain in the limelight too, with the Withings Body Scan 2 offering deeper body insights and Lego’s Smart Brick bringing sound, light and interactivity to classic builds.
CES 2026 made it clear that refinement, not gimmicks, is shaping the next wave of consumer technology.