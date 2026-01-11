 
Top gadgets unveiled at CES 2026: Here's the full list

Samsung showcased Galaxy TriFold that folds into a tablet-sized screen, and a 130-inch Micro RGB TV

January 11, 2026

‎CES 2026 has once again flooded Las Vegas with futuristic innovations, ranging from ultra-thin televisions to robots that hint at life inside a fully automated home.

‎Amid a treasure trove, we've compiled several standout gadgets that are both novel and high-tech, suggesting what shape everyday technology might take in the year ahead.

LG W6 Wallpaper TV

‎LG stood out with its W6 Wallpaper TV, a stunning 9mm-thin display that's mounted to the wall with almost no visible cabling. Its near-zero reflections and vivid brightness make it one of the most impressive TVs on the show floor.

Galaxy TriFold and Micro RGB TV

‎On the other hand, Samsung showcased two pioneers: the Galaxy TriFold, a phone that folds into a tablet-sized screen, and a massive 130-inch Micro RGB TV with a new Timeless Frame design that complements living-room art.

Asus Zenbook A14

‎Portability was a key theme throughout 2026's CES show, testifying that it was the Asus Zenbook A14, which is immensely light, weighing just over 2 pounds, while still offering OLED visuals and marathon battery life.

HP OmniBook Ultra 14

‎HP came up with the OmniBook Ultra 14, now the world’s thinnest consumer laptop.

Motorola Razr Fold

‎Not staying at the backseat, Motorola also expanded its foldable lineup with the addition of the Razr Fold, entering the book-style foldable market for the first time.

Pebble Round 2 

‎The realm of wearables and audio also witnessed some witty reinvention. The Pebble Round 2 revived the minimalist smartwatch charm, while Anker’s Soundcore AeroFit 2 Pro smartly switched between open-ear and in-ear listening.

TDM’s Neo Hybrid headphones

‎What blurred lines were TDM’s Neo Hybrid headphones, which transform into a portable speaker.

Dreo TurboCool 

‎Home tech innovation took to another calibre, as the Dreo TurboCool misting fan delivered instant cooling without dampness, while Govee’s Ceiling Light Ultra used a pixel-dense LED matrix to turn ceilings into animated light displays.

‎TCL’s X11L Mini-LED TV maintained the brand’s premium push with precision colour control and gaming features.

LG’s CLOiD robot 

‎Robotics and AI also comprised a substantial portion of tech at CES 2026. LG’s CLOiD robot delivered a sneak peek into a future of adaptive home assistants, while Fraimic turned AI-generated art into a living picture frame.

Withings Body Scan 2 and Lego’s Smart Brick

‎Health and play remain in the limelight too, with the Withings Body Scan 2 offering deeper body insights and Lego’s Smart Brick bringing sound, light and interactivity to classic builds.

‎CES 2026 made it clear that refinement, not gimmicks, is shaping the next wave of consumer technology.

