Burj Khalifa’s reign as world’s tallest building nears end as Jeddah tower tops 80 floors

Reclaiming the global architectural crown, the Jeddah Tower has officially surpassed 80 constructed floors, marking a critical milestone in its race to become the world’s tallest building.

Jeddah Tower is designed to surpass 1,000 meters (3,280 feet), compared to Dubai’s 828 meters (2,712 feet) Burj Khalifa.

The tower is set to be completed in 2028. However, the project has been stalled for years due to economic and geopolitical tensions.

The project is part of Saudi Arabia’s national strategy to diversify its economy beyond oil through landmark megaprojects.

As described by the structural firm Thornton Tomasetti, major progress was made throughout 2025. The tower will house a luxury hotel, offices, high-end residences, and the planet’s highest observation deck.

Its advanced design includes an energy-efficient exterior and a sophisticated system of 59 elevators capable of servicing unprecedented heights.

Robert Forest, partner at Adrian Smith and Gordon Gill Architecture, the firm behind the design, stated, “The entire team is committed and focused on realising this iconic structure for the Kingdom.”

The construction of the world’s tallest building in Saudi Arabia showcases the country’s accelerating vision for a transformed future.