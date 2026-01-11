What’s new premier date for ITV’s ‘Love Island: All Stars’? Here’s everything to know

ITV has confirmed the news of postponing the upcoming Love Island: All Stars series just days before its scheduled premiere.

The streaming giant cites an immediate safety threat from raging wildfires in South Africa.

Officials confirmed that the production team was forced to evacuate the villa on Friday, January 9.

The original premiere date was January 14. However, in an official statement, ITV said filming had been halted indefinitely.

“Health and safety is our greatest priority and will always come first, and therefore the transmission of Love Island: All Stars will be delayed until a date to be confirmed,” states the official statement.

The series features fan favourites from previous seasons, including winners Millie Court and Jess Harding.

Filming and final preparations were set to begin this week, but due to the natural disaster in the Western Cape region, the plans went in vain.

Wildfires in Western Cape region

While the villa itself is not damaged, producers deemed the risk to cast and crew unacceptable.

No new premier date has been set, leaving the fans stranded.