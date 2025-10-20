Meghan Markle gets stark warning about royal title

Meghan Markle has been issued a stark warning regarding stripping of her royal title when her brother-in-law Prince William becomes King.

Writing for the Daily Beast, citing royal insiders, royal expert Tom Sykes claims Meghan and Harry will also finally have their HRHs revoked after years of tensions.

The report says, “Meghan continues to use her HRH despite being ordered not to do so by the late Queen Elizabeth II.”

The report further said the dramatic change will be effected by an executive royal order known as “letters patent.”

The fresh claims came days after Prince Andrew announced to relinquish royal title, the Duke of York after discussion with King Charles, and other ‘immediate and wider family.’

The palace releases statement on behalf of Andrew, which reads, “We have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”