Prince Andrew still Duke of York despite giving up title

Prince Andrew recently announced that he won't use his Duke of York title anymore

By
Maryam Nasir
|

October 20, 2025

Real reason Prince Andrew remains Duke of York 

While Prince Andrew has given up the use of his Duke of York title, he still holds it in effect.

In a statement on Friday, he acknowledged that the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, Virginia Giuffre’s sexual abuse allegations and the recent Chinese spy scandal around him were taking the attention away from the Royal Family’s charitable works.

"I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me," he stated.

Now, broadcaster and historian Rafe Heydel-Mankoo has pointed out that although Andrew has decided not to use his royal titles, only the Parliament can actually strip him of the titles, including the Duke of York title.

Taking to X, he wrote, "Prince Andrew has not been formally stripped of his titles. Legally, he remains HRH The Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Earl of Inverness, Baron Killyleagh, KG, GCVO. He has, however, agreed that he will not use or be known by any of these titles, styles & honours..."

He added: "...Only Parliament can strip Prince Andrew of his dukedom."

"This has not been done since the Titles Deprivation Act 1917, which removed peerages from individuals who were deemed enemies of the United Kingdom during the Great War," he further explained.

He continued, "Stripping Prince Andrew of his dukedom might be considered at a future date, should further scandals emerge; however, the government / parliament would need to be convinced that it is worth spending valuable parliamentary time to pass such an act..."

