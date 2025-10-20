Tobias Jelinek reveals Omri Katz made him do THIS on 'Hocus Pocus' set

Tobias Jelinek has opened up about smoking weed with his costar Omri Katz on the set of Hocus Pocus.

The 48-year-old actor, who played Jay, a bully, in the 1993 family comedy film, conversed with Entertainment Weekly, where he recounted how Katz persuaded him to get high ahead of rehearsal for a scene that had to be shot on the streets of suburban Salem on Halloween night.

Jelinek said, "It was the pumpkin-smashing scene. Little Thora Birch was in there with us, probably wondering what's going on with these teenagers."

He went on to reveal that Katz, who played Max Dennison in the film, bought a Volkswagen bus when they were filming. It was the same bus on which he would take the 49-year-old retired actor and director Kenny Ortega to a Grateful Dead concert in San Francisco on a break from production.

The Batman & Robin star shared that Katz had "left this giant nug of California green weed" in his microwave for which he convinced him “to smoke with him” at lunch ahead of rehearsal for the abovementioned scene.

"I didn't smoke weed that much. I took a few puffs, I went into that rehearsal, and I was a mess. We were supposed to be running this scene with Kenny. I really couldn't hang,” he stated.

"He was smoking weed throughout that entire shoot, and he knew how to handle it. I remember saying, 'Never again, Omri!'" Tobias Jelinek recalled.