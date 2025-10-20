 
Geo News

King Charles attends poignant event after Prince Andrew gives up titles

King Charles has stepped out for his first engagement after Prince Andrew gave up titles

By
Maryam Nasir
|

October 20, 2025

King Charles steps out for poignant outing after Prince Andrew steps back
King Charles steps out for poignant outing after Prince Andrew steps back

King Charles III has stepped out after his brother Prince Andrew gave up his royal titles.

Charles, 76, visited Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue on Monday, October 20, to show support to the community which suffered an attack recently.

The King was seen greeting members of the congregation, including Rabbi Daniel Walker. The monarch paid his respects by looking at the bouquets of flowers left outside the synagogue after the attack on Yom Kippur.

The attacker was a 35-year-old man, who drove his car into the Yom Kippur services and then attacked some members with a knife. Two people died on the spot while others are injured. The attacker was killed by Greater Manchester Police.

In a statement after the attack, the King said, "My wife and I have been deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the horrific attack in Manchester, especially on such a significant day for the Jewish community. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this appalling incident and we greatly appreciate the swift actions of the emergency services."

This comes after controversy-ridden Prince Andrew gave up the titled of the Duke of York and other honors on Friday, October 17.

"In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family,” Andrew said.

"With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honors which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me," he added.

Advertisement
Prince William's exchange with Prince Andrew at royal funeral sparks debate video
Prince William's exchange with Prince Andrew at royal funeral sparks debate
Prince Andrew still Duke of York despite giving up title video
Prince Andrew still Duke of York despite giving up title
Prince William and Kate Middleton open 'a new royal chapter' after challenging year
Prince William and Kate Middleton open 'a new royal chapter' after challenging year
Sir Keir Starmer faces heat to rewrite law to strip Prince Andrew's dukedom
Sir Keir Starmer faces heat to rewrite law to strip Prince Andrew's dukedom
UK minister breaks silence on Prince Andrew titles
UK minister breaks silence on Prince Andrew titles
Prince Andrew's name removed from the line of Succession?
Prince Andrew's name removed from the line of Succession?
Emily Maitlis spots new damaging detail in Prince Andrew interview
Emily Maitlis spots new damaging detail in Prince Andrew interview
Sarah Ferguson to save her own skin as things head ‘down the pan' with Andrew
Sarah Ferguson to save her own skin as things head ‘down the pan' with Andrew