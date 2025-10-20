King Charles attends poignant event after Prince Andrew gives up titles

King Charles steps out for poignant outing after Prince Andrew steps back

King Charles III has stepped out after his brother Prince Andrew gave up his royal titles.

Charles, 76, visited Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue on Monday, October 20, to show support to the community which suffered an attack recently.

The King was seen greeting members of the congregation, including Rabbi Daniel Walker. The monarch paid his respects by looking at the bouquets of flowers left outside the synagogue after the attack on Yom Kippur.

The attacker was a 35-year-old man, who drove his car into the Yom Kippur services and then attacked some members with a knife. Two people died on the spot while others are injured. The attacker was killed by Greater Manchester Police.

In a statement after the attack, the King said, "My wife and I have been deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the horrific attack in Manchester, especially on such a significant day for the Jewish community. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this appalling incident and we greatly appreciate the swift actions of the emergency services."

This comes after controversy-ridden Prince Andrew gave up the titled of the Duke of York and other honors on Friday, October 17.

"In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family,” Andrew said.

"With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honors which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me," he added.