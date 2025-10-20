Truth gets exposed about ‘extreme pressure' on Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew is battling ‘extreme pressure’

The extreme pressure Prince Andrew deals has just been exposed in an observation made by royal expert Jennie Bond.

She shared everything in a chat with Sky News, and it broke down Prince Andrew’s statement about relinquishing his titles and honors.

For those unversed with the statement itself, it reads, “in discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first.”

Furthermore he said “I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life. With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”

To Ms Bond, words like ‘I’ and ‘we’ expose just how the Duke feels behind the scenes.

She even got specific and said, “I am struck by the use of the pronoun ‘we’. This is a clear indication that extreme pressure has been put on Prince Andrew to do the decent thing if you like and fall on his sword.”

Because it proves that “if he hadn't fallen on his sword he would have been pushed very firmly onto it.”

Furthermore its also true that “he could not go on with all these headlines which are indeed distracting from the work of the family,” the body language expert added.

So “I think there have been some pointed words between Charles and I think William, very much in the background putting the pressure on Andrew to do what most of us would see as the decent thing,” she said before signing off.