 
Geo News

Kristen Bell faces backlash over 'insensitive' anniversary post

Kristen Bell’s joke about Dax Shepard triggered online outrage

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 21, 2025

Kristen Bell under fire for disturbing quote in post
Kristen Bell under fire for 'disturbing' quote in post

Kristen Bell is facing online criticism after she shared a controversial statement in her 12 wedding anniversary tribute.

The Nobody Wants This actress took to her Instagram account on Friday October 17 to mark her relationship milestone with husband Dax Shepard.

However, a quote in the tribute did not land on her followers as it was seemingly intended, the public’s backlash led her to limit her comments on the post.

"Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: ‘I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would,'" she wrote on the post along with a snap of an intimate hug to Shepard.

Her followers did not find the line funny that read, "even though I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would" and called it a "weird" way to celebrate.

People even highlighted October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, one writing, “hey! i’ve been a fan for a while. I just wanted to say that please don’t joke about domestic violence. Please keep in mind that this is something real that lots of people suffer on a daily basis. And the text could be triggering for victims”

A second comment read, “Thats a wildly sad and insensitive thing to say considering it's domestic violence awareness month and thousands of women have died at the hands of the man they trusted…”

Advertisement
Were Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas ever more than friends?
Were Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas ever more than friends?
Zooey Deschanel's sister Emily dishes on bachelorette party plans
Zooey Deschanel's sister Emily dishes on bachelorette party plans
Hugh Jackman makes fun of Ryan Reynolds for not giving him birthday gift
Hugh Jackman makes fun of Ryan Reynolds for not giving him birthday gift
Kim Kardashian mocked by British singer over new product
Kim Kardashian mocked by British singer over new product
Keanu Reeve reveals how Gene Hackman treated him on 'The Replacements' set
Keanu Reeve reveals how Gene Hackman treated him on 'The Replacements' set
Creator hypes up Vecna's powers in 'Stranger Things' S5
Creator hypes up Vecna's powers in 'Stranger Things' S5
Matthew McConaughey shares why he couldn't land Jack's role in 'Titanic'
Matthew McConaughey shares why he couldn't land Jack's role in 'Titanic'
Marvel star makes case for this move to be made
Marvel star makes case for this move to be made