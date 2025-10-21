Kristen Bell faces backlash over 'insensitive' anniversary post

Kristen Bell under fire for 'disturbing' quote in post

Kristen Bell is facing online criticism after she shared a controversial statement in her 12 wedding anniversary tribute.

The Nobody Wants This actress took to her Instagram account on Friday October 17 to mark her relationship milestone with husband Dax Shepard.

However, a quote in the tribute did not land on her followers as it was seemingly intended, the public’s backlash led her to limit her comments on the post.

"Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: ‘I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would,'" she wrote on the post along with a snap of an intimate hug to Shepard.

Her followers did not find the line funny that read, "even though I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would" and called it a "weird" way to celebrate.

People even highlighted October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, one writing, “hey! i’ve been a fan for a while. I just wanted to say that please don’t joke about domestic violence. Please keep in mind that this is something real that lots of people suffer on a daily basis. And the text could be triggering for victims”

A second comment read, “Thats a wildly sad and insensitive thing to say considering it's domestic violence awareness month and thousands of women have died at the hands of the man they trusted…”