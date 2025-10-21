Prince William to ‘follow King's playbook' on Harry, Meghan titles?

Prince William plans to strip Harry, Meghan of royal titles?

Prince William is reportedly planning to strip down brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle's royal titles by using Prince Andrew's blue print as he recently dropped his royal privileges amid alleged association to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

As per a report by Radaronline, during the royal family's summer stay at Balmoralthe, the future king is said to have talked about the move with King Charles following Andrew’s statement about relinquishing his titles and honors.

A royal insider said, "From the outside, Balmoral seemed like the usual royal getaway – strolls, barbecues, and cozy family meals. But privately, major talks were going on. William's convinced the monarchy can't evolve while Harry and Meghan still hold titles."

"What happened with Andrew showed him it's time for a definitive break. The King's decision basically handed him the playbook."

It is pertinent to mention that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal duties back in 2020 but the pair kept their royal titles and continued to use them.

To William it is now "safeguarding the monarchy's future."

A second source said, William "really respects how his father handled Andrew – it was tough but the right call, and it showed that no one, regardless of status, is above the Crown. He feels the same principle should apply to Harry and Meghan. This isn't about revenge – it's about preservation."