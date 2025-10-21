 
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel stay strong after 'rough' tour, health woes

Justin Timberlake has also vowed to raise awareness and support others facing Lyme disease

Geo News Digital Desk
October 21, 2025

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are standing by each other after a difficult year.

A source has revealed that the couple is "very committed to their marriage" following Timberlake’s recent tour and Lyme disease diagnosis.

"Since Justin wrapped his tour over the summer, they've focused on family time. The tour was rough for everyone," the insider told People Magazine, noting that Biel, 43, has been supportive as always."

Timberlake, 44, revealed his diagnosis in July, soon after completing his two-year Forget Tomorrow World Tour promoting his 2024 album Everything I Thought It Was.

The pair, parents to sons Silas, 10, and Phineas, 5, have been spending time together in Montana and Colorado ever since. “They love being outdoors. They had a small celebration for their anniversary,” the source added of the couple's 13th wedding anniversary on October 19.

