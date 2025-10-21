 
Geo News

Arms, liquor case: Non-bailable arrest warrant out for ex-KP CM

Judicial magistrate orders police to arrest and produce Gandapur before court over his continuous absence

By
Arfa Feroz Zake
|

October 21, 2025

Former KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur gestures during a video link address to PTI workers on September 22, 2024. — Screengrab via Geo News
Former KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur gestures during a video link address to PTI workers on September 22, 2024. — Screengrab via Geo News
  • Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan hears case against ex-CM.
  • Official cites Gandapur's continuous absence from case hearing.
  • Issues directives to police to arrest and present him before court.

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in the federal capital on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrant against former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur in arms and liquor recovery case.

The warrant was issued in light of Gandapur's continuous absence from the court hearings. Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan ordered the police to arrest the former KP CM and produce him before the court.

The development pertains to a case registered against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader at the Bara Kahu Police Station in the federal capital. The next hearing of the case will take place on October 28.

The arrest warrant adds to the legal woes of the firebrand PTI leader, who was recently ousted from KP's CM post, as the same court and magistrate issued his arrest warrant in the said case in the previous month as well.

The former ruling party, ever since May 9 riots in 2023, has been engulfed in legal woes and political challenges with its founder Imran Khan as well as senior leadership, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Yasmin Rashid and others, are behind bars over their alleged involvement in various incidents.

A day earlier, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi ordered police to arrest PTI founder's sister Aleema Khan and produce her before the court on October 22 in connection with cases related to the protest staged by the party on November 26 last year.

Advertisement
Pakistan-Afghanistan border 'likely to reopen' within 48 hours
Pakistan-Afghanistan border 'likely to reopen' within 48 hours
CM Afridi pledges action against officials who 'undermined people's mandate'
CM Afridi pledges action against officials who 'undermined people's mandate'
Punjab neither begged for flood aid nor complained, says CM Maryam video
Punjab neither begged for flood aid nor complained, says CM Maryam
'People can breathe': Hope for peace on Pak-Afghan border
'People can breathe': Hope for peace on Pak-Afghan border
Supreme Court CB head puts his weight behind 26th Constitutional Amendment video
Supreme Court CB head puts his weight behind 26th Constitutional Amendment
IHC issues notices to authorities on CM Afridi's plea seeking meeting with jailed Imran
IHC issues notices to authorities on CM Afridi's plea seeking meeting with jailed Imran
ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Aleema Khan in Nov 26 protest case video
ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Aleema Khan in Nov 26 protest case
Islamabad police given three-day ultimatum to recover 'kidnapped' NCCIA deputy director video
Islamabad police given three-day ultimatum to recover 'kidnapped' NCCIA deputy director