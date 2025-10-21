Jennifer Aniston ready to walk down the aisle for the third time

 
Jennifer Aniston ready to marry boyfriend Jim Curtis in low-key beach wedding, claims source

October 21, 2025

Jennifer Aniston planning third wedding as romance with Jim Curtis deepens

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly ready to walk down the aisle for the third time, with sources saying she’s already making quiet plans to marry boyfriend Jim Curtis.

The Friends star is said to be completely smitten with Curtis and quite “desperate” to tie the knot on a relaxed beach wedding in Mexico.

Speaking with Radar Online, a source revealed that Aniston feels more at peace than ever and sees no reason to delay.

Aniston, who has been married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, is “already acting like the wedding is a sure thing," the insider said.

"She truly believes Jim is the right man for her and doesn't see any reason to hold off. She says she's never felt this content – she just wants to make it official."

The insider further shared that some of Aniston’s “friends were uneasy when they found out about his debts and even labeled him a gold-digger, since she's often the one footing the bill for their dinners, trips, and day-to-day life.”

"But he's completely won everyone over. He's gentle, steady, and down-to-earth – nothing like the Hollywood guys she's dated before. Jen loves that he's mature and real."

The source furtehr revealed that the couple is talking about “having a beach wedding with only a handful of close friends.”

"Jen wants something low-key – sunset vows, great food and zero drama."

